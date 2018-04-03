'Howard Stern Show' High Pitch Erik Victimized in Podcast War ... Claims Jeff 'Gonzo'

'Howard Stern Show' Affiliates in $5 Million Podcast Legal War

EXCLUSIVE

Some of the 'Howard Stern Show's' hugely popular cast of characters are in a podcast war that's now turned into a lawsuit ... and Wack Packer High Pitch Erik's caught in the middle.

Jeff Henson produces content for the Gonzo Podcast Network -- home to Gonzo S**tc**k from the 'Stern Show.' Henson claims Jimmer Nam -- a Stern superfan -- and others are trying like hell to crush the Gonzo Network -- and says a prime example of the plotting is what happened to Gonzo's buddy, High Pitch.

In the suit, he says attorney Vincent Imbesi convinced Erik to allow his apartment to be wired with cameras and mics, so he could do daily broadcasts ... presumably on the Jimmer Nation Podcast network, and not Gonzo's network.

Henson says they went even further by harassing and making fun of Erik. He claims they sent food deliveries to his home, and "swatted" him -- calling in false reports to cops and firefighters -- so often, it got Erik evicted from his apartment.

According to the docs, Nam also got personal on one of his podcasts by calling Gonzo a "lifelong criminal" who took advantage of an elderly couple. Gonzo denies that and says Nam's defamed him.

Henson's hitting Jimmer, Imbesi and others with the Heinnnnn!!! Meaning, he's suing 'em for at least $5 million.