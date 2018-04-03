Roseanne Barr Trump Responsible for My Ratings?? ... HAHAHAHAHA!

Roseanne Barr Laughs at Trump Taking Credit for Her Huge Ratings

EXCLUSIVE

Roseanne Barr thinks it's laughable that President Trump kinda tried taking credit for her massive ratings for the premiere of her revived TV show last week ... literally, she LOL'd.

We got the sitcom star Monday night at LAX, where our photog asked what she thought of Trump plugging himself and his supporters for giving "Roseanne" a big bump last Tuesday.

She doesn't hide her feelings about that -- hilariously ridiculous, at least that's how it sounds to us. Then she drops this on us ... there's only one person responsible for the success of the revived "Roseanne" -- and it ain't DT.

Oh, and BTW ... the real Roseanne is just as funny in real life as she is on TV. Now, "go mind your mother."