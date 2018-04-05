Conor McGregor Surrenders to Police ... After Bus Attack

Conor McGregor Surrenders to Police in New York After Bus Attack

EXCLUSIVE

Conor McGregor just surrendered to authorities in connection with the bus attack at Barclays Center ... TMZ Sports has learned.

As we previously reported, cops wanted to speak with Conor after he threw a dolly into a bus which was carrying several UFC fighters and staffers, Multiple people were injured in the attack -- included fighter Michael Chiesa ... who was hospitalized with lacerations to the face.

TMZ Sports obtained video showing Conor attacking the bus -- so he really has no defense.

Dana White previously told us McGregor is in a ton of trouble and outside of the criminal case, he'll likely be sued by several people involved in the incident.

White also told us his fighting future is in jeopardy ... but would not say if the UFC will cut ties with Conor going forward.