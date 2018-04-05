Conor McGregor Warrant Issued for His Arrest ... Says Dana White

Dana White Says Warrant Issued for Conor McGregor's Arrest After Bus Attack

EXCLUSIVE

12:57 PM PT -- Law enforcement sources tell us the NYPD is looking for McGregor. We're also told detectives are currently interviewing people who were on the scene during the incident.

Dana White tells TMZ Sports there's a warrant out for Conor McGregor's arrest after he and his entourage attacked a bus with UFC fighters at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

However, we have not confirmed that with the NYPD just yet.

According to Dana, law enforcement has told Conor his plane cannot take off from New York and leave the state.

McGregor has been instructed to turn himself into authorities as soon as possible ... and multiple people involved in the incident have vocalized that they plan on suing the Irishman.

Dana says he hasn't spoken with Conor yet, but plans to do so as soon as possible. White says his focus right now is making sure UFC 223 continues as planned.

Conor's close friend Artem Lobov, who was allegedly involved in the attack, has been pulled from the event. Dana tells us, "He's obviously not fighting this weekend."