First Photo of Drew Brees' $8 Million Diamond

Here it is ... the first photo of the 4.09 carat blue diamond Drew Brees bought for $8.1 MILLION.

It's pretty incredible ... but the QB says he overpaid by roughly $6 MILLION!

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Brees purchased the stone as an investment from Vahid Moradi of CJ Charles jewelers in San Diego back in 2015 -- but says he was completely duped.

Brees claims he trusted Moradi to get him the best prices on rare stones in the hopes of selling them for a profit at a later date.

Brees says in 2018 he had the stone appraised by an independent specialist who told him the diamond was only worth $2 million when he bought it ... and it has since increased in value to $3.75 mil.

There's more ... Brees is also furious over pink diamond earrings he bought in 2015 for $975k -- claiming Moradi used pink paint behind the diamond setting to make the stone appear more "pink" than it's true color.

Brees says the pink stones are only worth $176k.

In total, Brees says he spent $15 mil with Moradi over the years -- but his stones are only worth roughly $6 mil ... a $9 million loss.

For his part, Moradi says he did nothing wrong -- and claims Brees has no one to blame but himself.