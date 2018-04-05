UFC's Felice Herrig: Conor McGregor 'Put Our Lives in Danger, F**k You!'

Conor McGregor 'Put Our Lives in Danger, F**k You!' ... Says UFC's Felice Herrig

EXCLUSIVE

UFC fighter Felice Herrig ﻿says Conor McGregor endangered the lives of everyone at the Barclays Center on Thursday ... and is GOING OFF on the Irishman for his violent bus attack.

We spoke with Felice in the immediate aftermath of Conor and his goon squad smashing the windows of a bus filled with UFC fighters ... and she told us what he did is unforgivable.

"He put our lives in danger," Herrig told TMZ Sports. "What if a security guy or a cop comes and starts shooting ... somebody gets caught in the line of fire?"

FYI, Felice was in a UFC fighters' bus at Barclays that was NOT attacked ... but UFC lightweight contender Michael Chiesa wasn't so lucky ... suffering facial lacerations from the broken glass.

Felice says it's clear Conor thinks he's "untouchable" -- above the law 'cause of all his fame and fortune.

Herrig says his actions, no matter the motive, are beyond childish ... and she's got a parting message for him.

"F**k you, Conor McGregor. F**k you."