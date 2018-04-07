TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Masters Tournament WAGs At Augusta ... ¡Nos Gusta!

4/7/2018 12:15 AM PDT

Meet the Smokin' Hot WAGs of the Masters Tournament

The competition's heating up at Augusta National ... but our eyes are set on something a lot hotter -- TMZ Sports presents the wives and girlfriends of the Masters Tournament!!

All you WAG aficionados are already well aware of Dustin Johnson's Hall of Fame-worthy fiancee Paulina Gretzky ... who leads the charge for this year's batch of beautiful ladies.

But don't let the Great One's daughter steal anyone's thunder ... Daniel Berger's GF Tori Slater ﻿and Jon Rahm's lady Kelley Cahill are makin' a name for themselves with their insane bikini pics.

Check out the pics ... oh yeah, and watch the golf, too, if you want.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web