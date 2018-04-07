Masters Tournament WAGs At Augusta ... ¡Nos Gusta!

Meet the Smokin' Hot WAGs of the Masters Tournament

The competition's heating up at Augusta National ... but our eyes are set on something a lot hotter -- TMZ Sports presents the wives and girlfriends of the Masters Tournament!!

All you WAG aficionados are already well aware of Dustin Johnson's Hall of Fame-worthy fiancee Paulina Gretzky ... who leads the charge for this year's batch of beautiful ladies.

But don't let the Great One's daughter steal anyone's thunder ... Daniel Berger's GF Tori Slater ﻿and Jon Rahm's lady Kelley Cahill are makin' a name for themselves with their insane bikini pics.

Check out the pics ... oh yeah, and watch the golf, too, if you want.