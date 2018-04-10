Paige VanZant Reveals Horrific Gang Rape In High School

UFC star Paige VanZant says she was gang raped in high school by a bunch of boys who got her drunk and assaulted her when she couldn't defend herself.

The 24-year-old described the incident and the impact it had on her life in her new book, "Rise: Surviving the Fight of My Life."

"They move me around ... They change my position. I fail each time I try to resist, my limbs like wet cement on my body, my brain a heavy fog. I am awake and conscious, but my body feels dead."

"I know what is happening but can do nothing to stop it. I have no voice or choice but to submit and pray that it ends soon."

It's unclear if VanZant went to the police. We're trying to find out.

Paige says the bullying she experienced after the rape was unbearable -- and led to her changing her last name from Sletten to VanZant because the kids at school nicknamed her "Slutton." Her family ultimately moved from Oregon to Nevada to give her a fresh start.

PVZ told MMA Fighting she's sharing all this now because she wants to be an advocate for anti-bullying ... and help let others know they're not alone.