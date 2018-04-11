Kevin Spacey D.A.'s Office Reviewing Sex Crimes Case

Kevin Spacey's Sex Crimes Case Under Review by L.A. District Attorney

Breaking News

Kevin Spacey is officially under the microscope of the L.A. County District Attorney's Office, which is reviewing a sex crimes case against him.

TMZ has confirmed the L.A. County Sheriff's Department turned over a case against the actor to the D.A. -- specifically, the Sex Crimes Task Force. As we reported ... scores of alleged victims have come forward against Spacey accusing him of sexual misconduct.

He's also been accused of sexual assault in other states, as well as London, where he's currently under investigation for at least 3 sexual assault claims.

Spacey was fired from "House of Cards," and was completely replaced in the movie "All the Money in the World" ... after sexual misconduct allegations first surfaced.

He's reportedly been completing sex addiction rehab in Arizona. He's yet to face criminal charges for any of the alleged incidents.