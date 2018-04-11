Kevin Spacey To Be Rejected By L.A. County D.A.

Kevin Spacey Case to Be Rejected by L.A. County D.A.

EXCLUSIVE

Kevin Spacey is in the crosshairs of the L.A. County District Attorney's Office, but TMZ has learned that won't be the case for long, because the case is going to be a reject.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, the case involves an allegation from the '90s and it is outside the statute of limitations.

As TMZ has reported, law enforcement is presenting all cases to the D.A. involving sexual misconduct, even if the cases are clearly not prosecutable.

Spacey isn't out of the woods ... there are active investigations in London and Nantucket.