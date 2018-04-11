Olivia Culpo Gets Cheeky In Fishnet Thong Dress

Here's Olivia Culpo making Danny Amendola ﻿seriously regret his life decisions ... baring it all (almost) in a thong bikini/dress hybrid.

Yeah ... can't say we know exactly what that is, but we do know it's amazing ... and that it was Culpo's special outfit for a Calzedonia summer fashion show in Verona, Italy.

Olivia wasn't on the runway herself, but she obviously stole the show ... and really seems to be doing well considering she just split with her NFL star ex-boyfriend 2 weeks ago.

Damn, Danny -- you sure Miami was worth it??