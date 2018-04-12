Shaquem Griffin Getting Looks from My Seahawks ... Says Twin Bro Shaquill

Shaquem Griffin Getting Looks from My Seahawks, Says Twin Bro Shaquill

EXCLUSIVE

Shaquem Griffin -- the 1-handed LB who crushed the Combine -- might already have an NFL suitor ... 'cause Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin says his squad's eyeing his twin bro!

We caught up with the Griffin bros a few weeks before the NFL Draft ... and had to ask about the possibility of them playing together like they did at the University of Central Florida.

Shaquill told us Pete Carroll saw Shaquem tear it up in Indy ... and hopes team honchos are all-in on forming "The Legion of Griffins."

"Everybody in the Seattle organization loves him. So, we're gonna see how it goes ... do whatever it takes to get him," Shaquill told TMZ Sports.

If not the 'Hawks, Shaquill says Shaquem will "definitely" get a shot somewhere ... and Shaquem says he'll be ready to show out (again).

FYI, the bros are already getting the celeb treatment. When we spoke, they were hangin' with Hulk Hogan's sports agent Darren Prince ... and on their way to meet the wrestling legend!