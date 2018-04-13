Brooke Hogan 'It's Gonna Be Hell' for Khloe & Tristan ... To Patch Things Up

Brooke Hogan Says 'It's Gonna Be Hell' for Khloe & Tristan to Patch Things Up

EXCLUSIVE

Brooke Hogan says Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson getting through TT's cheating scandal is gonna be hell on earth ... but NOT 'cause of Khloe's reality show!

Brooke is a huge reality TV star herself (she's starring in MTV's "The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars") -- so we asked Hulk's daughter if "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reportedly airing out Khloe and Tristan's dirty laundry is a bad call.

Hogan told us the show might actually HELP by humanizing their situation ... and said a bigger issue is Thompson's jam-packed NBA playoff schedule.

"﻿It's gonna be hell for Khloe ... a guy that travels is hard."

"My mom dealt with it, I've dealt with it ... it's definitely not easy especially after a cheating thing," Brooke told the guys on the "TMZ Sports﻿" TV show (airs weeknights on FS1).

In other words -- with Tristan gone from Cleveland half the time, it ain't gonna be easy to make things right with KK.

FYI, the Cavs start their title run on Sunday ... and Khloe just gave birth to their kid on Thursday.