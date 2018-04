Karrueche Tran, Victor Cruz Mouth-To-Mouth in Miami

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz Make Out Poolside in Miami

We didn't hear about any 911 calls Friday in Miami, but it appears either Karrueche Tran or Victor Cruz were in some sort of distress.

Chris Brown's ex and the ex-NFL wide receiver were soaking up the sun as they sucked face pool side at the Setai hotel.

Just a guess, but we're thinking they are saying, "Who the hell needs Coachella?"

They have been dating since December -- possibly even earlier -- but the passion is clearly is there. Dare we say, they both look amazing.