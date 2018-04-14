UFC's Dustin Poirier I Could Be Khabib's Next Fight If I Destroy Justin Gaethje

UFC's Dustin Poirier: I Could Be Khabib's Next Fight If I Destroy Justin Gaethje

EXCLUSIVE

Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre, Tony Ferguson ... Khabib's next opponent is way up in the air, so UFC star Dustin Poirier ﻿says not to sleep on him skippin' the whole damn line!

We spoke to Dustin ahead of his scrap with Justin Gaethje this weekend ... and he told us things are so crazy atop the UFC's 155-pound division, he could get the nod with a violent W at UFC on Fox 29.

"I go out there and perform Saturday night, I'm a huge step closer, and maybe I'm next," Poirier told TMZ Sports. "Maybe one more after that, we'll see. But I can't look past this fight."

Smart man. Gaethje's the UFC's "King of Violence" ... but Dustin's also been putting bloody beatdowns on fools his whole career.

And if he can wax Justin, Poirier says he ain't afraid to step to the UFC's scary new champ!