Cardi B at Coachella Booze for My Crew ... Sweet Smell of Success For Me

Cardi B's Coachella Rider is Not Entirely Baby-Friendly

EXCLUSIVE

When Cardi B performs the biggest show of her life at Coachella, her pregnancy won't make the scene backstage any less of a rager ... at least for her entourage.

We got a hold of Cardi's rider and it's stocked, at first glance, with several things a pregnant woman shouldn't be consuming ... but also several preggo-friendly options. Here are some highlights:

- 6 dozen white roses

- Degree spray deodorant

- Gillette razors

- Grilled/fried chicken

- Caesar salad

- Roasted vegetables

- 2 bottles of D'usse

- 2 bottles of Hennessy

- 1 Bottle of 1942 tequila

- 20 bottles of water

- Red Bull

- Fresh coffee

We're told Cardi, who is due the first week of July, will obviously not be indulging in the booze ... ditto for Red Bull and coffee. All that stuff is for her hard-working team.

The roses are 100 percent for the boss lady, though. Let's face it, Cardi's getting used to that sweet smell of success.