Dr. J: 'Rocky' Is Great, But My Statues Are King In Philly

In a super-fight between the Rocky Balboa and Dr. J statues in Philly, it's a KNOCKOUT win for the doc -- so says Julius Erving himself.
You might've heard ... Erving just got a 2nd statue in The City of Brotherly Love decades after his 1st one was unveiled -- a slam-dunkin' sculpture on the 76ers' Legends Walk.
So when we saw doc at LAX, we had to ask who's effigy gets more love -- his, or Sylvester Stallone's?
Julius told TMZ Sports he gets the nod 'cause he's got 2 ... and 'cause his are "a real person, engaged in real battles."
DOWN GOES ROCKY!!!
Erving also said Sly's an "amazing guy" who reps Philly like a boss ... so don't expect these Philly legends to throw hands over it.