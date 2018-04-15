Dr. J: 'Rocky' Is Great, But My Statues Are King In Philly

Dr. J Sorry, 'Rocky' ... My Statues Are King in Philly

In a super-fight between the Rocky Balboa and Dr. J statues in Philly, it's a KNOCKOUT win for the doc -- so says Julius Erving himself.

You might've heard ... Erving just got a 2nd statue in The City of Brotherly Love decades after his 1st one was unveiled -- a slam-dunkin' sculpture on the 76ers' Legends Walk.

So when we saw doc at LAX, we had to ask who's effigy gets more love -- his, or Sylvester Stallone's?

Julius told TMZ Sports he gets the nod 'cause he's got 2 ... and 'cause his are "a real person, engaged in real battles."

DOWN GOES ROCKY!!!

Erving also said Sly's an "amazing guy" who reps Philly like a boss ... so don't expect these Philly legends to throw hands over it.