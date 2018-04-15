Khloe Kardashian My Baby's Ready To Be a Jet Setter

Khloe Kardashian Spends $4k on Baby Travel Items

EXCLUSIVE

Khloe Kardashian leads a busy lifestyle, so she's making sure her first child is equipped to be a baby-on-the-go as well ... TMZ has learned.

We're told in the week leading up to Khloe giving birth, she was stocking up on items for the baby, but panicked when she realized she was low on luggage and other travel items for her daughter.

Our sources say she loaded up with about 20 items from Bev Hills baby boutique Petit Tresor -- it's a fave stop for the Kardashians. We're told Khloe dropped just under $4,000 to get a BabyZen Yoyo Travel Stroller, a Medela Pump On-The-Go Station, and a Storksak Travel Diaper Bag ... to name a few gems off her list.

It's interesting -- at the time of her purchase, we're told Khloe was anticipating a lot of back and forth trips from L.A. to Cleveland to be with her boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Those plans may be changing now, but Khloe's baby girl will still be ready to see the world.