Stormy Daniels Crashes Cohen's Court Hearing ... Troll Move of the Year

Stormy Daniels Attends Michael Cohen's NY Court Hearing on Seized Documents

Breaking News

11:52 AM PT -- Cohen's lawyer just revealed in court FOX News host Sean Hannity is Cohen's previously unnamed client.

Stormy Daniels ripped a page right out of "The Godfather: Part II" as she showed up in court to stare down President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Cohen has a hearing Monday in New York to discuss how he feels federal prosecutors should handle documents seized by the FBI after a raid on his office and residence -- especially docs he claims would violate attorney-client privilege if improperly reviewed.

Trump's guy wants a judge to allow him and his team to review the seized docs first so they can single out paperwork they want protected from scrutiny. Trump's own team also reportedly filed docs asking to be allowed to review any seized evidence relating to the Prez.

Oh, and Cohen's asking to keep a third client of his anonymous -- his other 2, which he says received serious legal services, are Trump and GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy ... the latter of whom had Cohen pay a Playboy model $1.6 million after she claimed Broidy knocked her up.

As you might recall ... Cohen admitted to paying Stormy $130k ... which she says was intended to keep her quiet about an alleged affair she claims she had with Trump.

Needless to say, Stormy's presence was probably (most definitely) intended as huge troll move to get under Cohen's skin. Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, said she wasn't there to provoke ... but nobody's really buying that, right?