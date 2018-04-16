T.I. Calls for Boycott on Starbucks ... After Outrage in Philly

T.I. Calls for Starbucks Boycott After Black Men Arrested in Philadelphia

EXCLUSIVE

T.I. says the only way to get Starbucks' attention is to hit 'em where it hurts most -- their pockets -- after 2 black men were treated unequally in Philadelphia.

We got the rapper at LAX Sunday and asked him about the controversial arrest in Philly ... where cops arrested 2 men last week after an employee called 911 saying they were trespassing, while they stated they were simply waiting for a friend before placing their orders. A video showed the men being walked out in handcuffs and customers telling cops they'd done nothing wrong.

The arrest sparked public outcry ... forcing Starbucks to issue an apology days later, which T.I. just wasn't buying. But, maybe he'll buy this -- the coffee giant's CEO, Kevin Johnson, went on "Good Morning America" Monday and said managers will undergo training on how to spot "unconscious bias" after calling the arrest reprehensible.

You'll recall T.I. was behind the Houston's boycott -- which he's since lifted -- and it's pretty clear he thinks Starbucks should get the same treatment until real action's taken.