Jonathan Martin Released From Treatment Facility, Ordered to Wear GPS Device

Jonathan Martin has received a judge's permission to leave a mental health treatment facility in the wake of his arrest for criminal threats ... but he'll be tracked by a GPS device.

TMZ Sports has obtained docs showing attorneys for the former Miami Dolphins lineman appeared in L.A. County Superior Court last week to ask the judge for his release from a facility in Malibu.

As we previously reported, Martin was arrested back in February after posting a threatening photo on social media featuring a gun and bullets. Martin had included a cryptic message aimed at former teammates and classmates.

When cops located Martin, they found several weapons including a loaded gun, a knife and an axe. He was immediately detained and transferred to a facility for mental evaluation.

The L.A. County D.A. later hit Martin with 5 charges ... 4 counts of making criminal threats and 1 count of possessing a loaded firearm.

Now, after the clinical director at the treatment facility vouched for Martin in court, the judge allowed him to be released with several conditions:

1) He must be fitted with a GPS and alcohol monitoring ankle bracelet

2) He must attend outpatient treatment 5 days a week from 9am to 5pm

3) He's also been ordered to stay away from Harvard Westlake high school in L.A. and the Miami Dolphins organization -- specifically, his former teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey.

Martin is due back in court April 25.