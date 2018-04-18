Ex-MLB Pitcher Matt Mantei Allegedly Threw Wife to Ground Before Dom. Violence Arrest

Ex-MLB Pitcher Matt Mantei Allegedly Threw Wife to Ground Before Domestic Violence Arrest

EXCLUSIVE

Matt Mantei allegedly pushed his wife and threw her to the ground during a fight over a cell phone -- before being arrested for domestic violence ... according to an incident report obtained by TMZ Sports.

We broke the story ... Mantei was arrested for assault and battery in Michigan on Tuesday night. According to the report, Mantei and his wife of 3 months were at home when they began arguing.

In the report, Mantei's wife claims he "grabbed her forearms and threw her to the floor" after trying to grab her phone. Once on the ground, Mantei allegedly got on top of his wife to prevent her from moving ... and squeezed her hands, causing minor injuries to her fingers.

Once Mantei let his wife go, the report says he began "throwing items around the house and tearing things off the wall."

Mantei's wife called 911 and waited for cops to arrive. The report says she had "visible cuts and bruises to her right hand ... and both hands were somewhat swollen."

M.M. appeared in court this afternoon and pled not guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence ... before being released from jail.

He's due back in court next month.