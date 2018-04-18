Gregg Popovich's Wife Erin Dead at 67

Gregg Popovich's Wife Erin Dies

Breaking News

Gregg Popovich's wife, Erin, has died ... according to a statement released by the San Antonio Spurs.

Erin died Wednesday, but the cause of death is unknown at this time. The news comes as a shock to players and fans -- although it's being reported she'd been ill for extended period ... Coach Popovich hadn't said anything publicly.

Erin and Gregg were married for 4 decades and have 2 kids and 2 grandchildren.

Spurs GM R.C. Buford says, "We mourn the loss of Erin ... She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us."

The Spurs are scheduled to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their playoff series Thursday night in San Antonio. Kevin Durant was told the sad news at practice and was at a loss for words.

Kevin Durant upon learning the sad news. pic.twitter.com/B3MoiXLWE8 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 19, 2018

Erin was 67.

RIP