The Weeknd Just Enjoying The Single Life At Coachella

The Weeknd was seen partying with a ton of hot chicks at Coachella ... but he isn't locked down by a single one.

Abel -- who headlined the festival on Friday -- was spotted with Chantel Jeffries, hanging out with Kendall Jenner and even being friendly with his ex, Bella Hadid. However, sources close to the singer tell us he's simply enjoying the single life ... and isn't serious with anyone.

Our sources say Bella was in the crowd for Friday's show and the two exchanged hellos, but any reports saying they swapped spit are totally untrue.

We're told after his performance Friday, Abel spent most of the weekend partying with his friends, family and the XO Crew.

Coachella Weekend 2 starts this Friday with another massive headlining performance from the singer, and you gotta imagine Abel will pull 'em again.