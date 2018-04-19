Adrian Grenier Tells Starbucks to Stop Sucking with Plastic Straw Waste

Adrian Grenier Yo, Starbs ... Get Your S*** Together On the Straw Thing, That Is

Adrian Grenier is pissed at Starbucks, but it's not for the reason you might immediately think.

We got the "Entourage" star Wednesday night leaving The Peppermint Club in WeHo, where we asked about his environmental initiative, #StopSucking, in which he's asking the mermaid coffee chain to drop their single-use plastic straws since they flood the ocean.

Help me ask @Starbucks to #StopSucking! Big business with its reach, wealth & influence needs to make hard commitments to keeping plastic out of our ocean. I’m asking #Starbucks at their shareholders mtg to phase-out plastic straws & recommit to their failed sustainability goals. pic.twitter.com/tmRFvykJu4 — Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) March 21, 2018

Considering Adrian recently pitched his effort at a Starbucks shareholders meeting, you know he means business with this straw thing. Oddly enough ... he failed to address the recent controversy over a couple black guys being arrested at a Starbucks in Philly.

Either way, check out his lobbying effort with our photog ... it's much less PC than any of his social media posts.