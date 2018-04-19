TMZ

Curt Schilling Gets Massive Jesus Tattoo ... and It's Kinda Cool

4/19/2018 6:34 AM PDT

Challenge: Forget how you feel about Curt Schilling and judge this post purely on art. Good? 

The ex-MLB star-turned-political firebrand got a brand new tattoo -- Jesus on the cross -- and he's essentially sharing an arm with JC. 

The tat is inspired by Mark 15:33 -- "At noon, darkness came over the whole land until three in the afternoon."

But, the artist designed the tattoo to make it look like Jesus' left arm becomes one with Curt's arm -- and the illusion is actually pretty cool. 

Question -- does Curt have a better chance of getting into heaven or Cooperstown? 

