Safaree Samuels Avoids Buying Jewelry After Armed Robbery

Safaree Samuels is steering clear of any bling that could possibly get him caught up at gunpoint again -- he'll just stick to some window shopping for now.

We got the 'Love & Hip Hop' star Wednesday leaving the Avianne & Co. jewelry shop in NYC, and asked if he'd picked up any ice. He makes it clear -- his chain game is on hold for now.

Can't blame him ... he was recently robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey, during which the alleged perpetrators jacked upwards of $180k in cash and jewelry. Turns out, the rapper knows one of the dudes arrested for the crime ... from back when he was dating Nicki Minaj.

All things considered ... Safaree might be better served laying low on swag. However, he is still rockin' fur coats -- the one thing the robbers left untouched. He tells us why that might be.