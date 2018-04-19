Scott Baio's Costar Josie Davis Denies Nicole Eggert's Sexual Assault Claims

Scott Baio's Costar Josie Davis Defends Him In Nicole Eggert Claims

Scott Baio's getting some reinforcement from former costar Josie Davis over claims made by Nicole Eggert saying Scott forced Josie to remove her pants when she was just 13.

Eggert was going back and forth with Baio fans on Twitter Wednesday, and at one point said, "Ask Scott Baio why he demanded Josie Davis pull her pants down when she was 13..." Eggert later deleted the tweet but not before Davis got wind of it.

Josie -- who was on "Charles in Charge" -- just came to Scott's defense, calling the allegation completely false. She continues, "I only had a positive and professional relationship with him."

Eggerts new claims are among a string of bad blood between the two. Most recently, Nicole, Alexander Polinksy and attorney Lisa Bloom held a press conference where Polinsky claimed Scott had exposed himself and called Polinsky a "f****t" when he was just 11 years old.

Scott's rep, Brian Glicklich tells us, "From the beginning, Nicole's inconsistent stories have proven her claims to be untrue. Now she has tripped over her words once again, and it is time to recognize this charade for what it is. Scott is profoundly grateful to Josie Davis for her integrity and decency."