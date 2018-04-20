Julius Randle Cares About His Own L.A. Future, Not LeBron's

Lakers' Julius Randle I Care About My L.A. Future ... Not LeBron's!

EXCLUSIVE

Julius Randle says you can jam it with all the questions about LeBron James on the Lakers ... because there's one Lakers future he's much more interested in ... HIS OWN.

Randle is coming off a career season with the Purple & Gold, but being that he's a restricted free agent, there's no guarantee he'll be back in tinsel town next year.

Might be why, when we got JR out in Beverly Hills and tried to ask about the chances LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard might join the squad next year, Randle couldn't make himself give a damn.

"I got to figure out my situation first."

Makes sense, kinda pointless to recruit LeBron if you're gonna be on Utah, Brooklyn, or Portland ... all places rumored to be landing spots for Randle.

Real question is, what does Julius already know that we don't?