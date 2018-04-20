Neymar Crutches Around Brazil with Smokin' Hot Girlfriend

Neymar Crutchin' Around Rio ... with Smokin' Hot GF

Soccer superstar Neymar ain't letting a busted metatarsal slow him down ... grabbing his pimp cane and his hot actress girlfriend and hitting the mall in Rio de Janeiro for some retail therapy.

The 26-year-old phenom had a smile on his face during the outing with Bruna Marquezine -- though he made her hold the shopping bag for obvious reasons.

Neymar is probably the biggest star in Brazil -- so naturally he was mobbed by fans ... but he stopped and took selfies for most people who wanted one.

As for the injury, Neymar hurt himself back in February playing for PSG ... but he's been rehabbing like crazy and has said he hopes to play in the World Cup this summer instead of watching from home.

... like Team USA.