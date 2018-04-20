Patrick Beverley Wants Kawhi Leonard On Clippers

Clippers Patrick Beverley Getting Kawhi? Like 'Hitting The Lottery!'

If Kawhi Leonard is really unhappy on the Spurs and wants out, Clippers star Patrick Beverley says they'd LOVE him in L.A., telling TMZ Sports getting Kawhi would be like "Hitting the lottery."

We got Beverley in Beverly Hills -- it was his first ever TMZ shot (precious moments) -- and asked him about the rumors that Leonard is done in San Antonio and L.A. could be a landing spot.

"We'd hit the lottery with that, but those decisions aren't up to me!"

PB made it clear, he likes his current team if healthy, but still wasn't shy about gushing at the prospect of adding a 2-time All-Star and former NBA Finals MVP to the squad.

Beverley, DeAndre Jordan AND Kawhi Leonard? Ewwwwwwwwwwww, NASTY.