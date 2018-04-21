Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Named Suspect In Felony Assault

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-NBA star Glen "Big Baby" Davis has been officially named a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon case that left a man seriously injured ... TMZ Sports has learned.

We're told cops believe Davis got into a physical altercation with a man outside of a West Hollywood nightclub on April 8 -- and ultimately slammed the man down on the concrete. Davis allegedly fled the scene before cops arrived.

Sources say the victim was hospitalized with multiple broken bones and a broken tooth and he was on a ventilator for a day.

Davis was previously a "person of interest" in the attack but now we're told investigators have spoken with several witnesses who identified Davis as the aggressor.

We're told cops will present the case to the District Attorney in the hopes of getting felony charges filed against Davis.

We've reached out to Davis multiple times for comment -- so far, no word back.