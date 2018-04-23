Avicii's Friends Worried Drinking Problem Would Kill Him

Avicii Friends Thought Drinking Problem Would Kill Him

EXCLUSIVE

Avicii's friends and family members feared the superstar's drinking problem would catch up to him in the months leading up to his death.

Sources close to the DJ tell TMZ his alcoholism he battled for so many years had recently gotten out of control and those around him were concerned it could kill him. Avicii suffered from pancreatitis -- the inflammation of the organ -- made worse by heavy alcohol consumption.

TMZ broke the story ... Avicii was photographed on a yacht in Muscat, Oman just a day before his death with what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage in his hand.

Autopsies were conducted on Avicii's body both Friday and Saturday. An official cause of death has not yet been released but cops say there is no indication of foul play.