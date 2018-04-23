R&B Singer Chris Williams Will be Arrested in Shoplifting Case

R&B Singer Chris Williams Oops, Forgot About My Shoplifting Case Now I'm a Wanted Man

R&B singer Chris Williams' forgetful memory has apparently struck again -- he missed a court hearing in his shoplifting case ... and now he's wanted by cops.

Law enforcement sources tell us Chris failed to appear in court last week in connection with his petty theft case ... and a judge just issued a bench warrant. There won't be a manhunt or anything, but if he comes across police and they run his name ... he'll be cuffed and hauled off to jail.

We broke the story ... Chris was allegedly caught red-handed trying to walk out of a Kohl's in Georgia last October with a pair of pricey headphones -- and when he was stopped by security ... he told them he forgot he'd bagged the item. Cops were called and he was arrested.

