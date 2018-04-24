Cardi B Won't Say Whether She Gave Jay-Z Permission to Touch Baby Bump

While it's unclear if Jay-Z asked to touch Cardi B's baby bump at Coachella this past weekend, it's also likely she doesn't mind -- 'cause she didn't seem to object then ... or now.
We got Cardi and her fiance, Offset, Monday leaving Mastro's in Bev Hills, where our photog asked when her baby was due -- but, more importantly, whether she signed off on Jay reaching down to quickly cup her belly in the front row of Beyonce's concert Saturday.
Cardi stays mum on that detail. But what is clear here is that she's fully baring her pregnant body in public now, and looking fantastic while doing it.
Our guy also tried asking Offset about Kanye West allegedly telling HOT 97 radio host Ebro that he loves Donald Trump. He had an interesting response ... more flossing than talking.