Damian Lewis First Crack at Playing Rob Ford ... Nailed It!!!

Damian Lewis as Toronto's Former Crack-Smoking Mayor, Rob Ford

"Billions" star Damian Lewis looks totally unrecognizable on set, which is a good thing ... because he's playing Toronto's former crack-smoking mayor, Rob Ford.

Lewis was spotted in character on the set of "Run This Town" in Toronto on Monday, after spending nearly 7 hours in makeup to transform into the disgraced ex-Mayor ... and the resemblance is uncanny.

The film will focus on Ford's last year of his mayoral term, which was rocked by scandal when he was caught on video smoking crack in 2014 and took a leave to go to rehab.

Those involved with the movie have referred to it as "historical fiction," instead of a Rob Ford biopic ... but it certainly has that biopic look.

As we reported ... Ford died in 2016 after a battle with cancer.