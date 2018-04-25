Meek Mill Chilled with Villanova Squad ... Before 76ers Game

Did you know ... the Villanova basketball team was SUPPOSED to ring the bell at the 76ers game Tuesday night until they got bumped for Meek Mill?

It's true ... but they seemed VERY cool with the change of plans and kicked it with the freed rapper in the moments before tip off.

The Nova players -- who won the NCAA National Championship this year -- were stoked to see Meek ... and huddled together for a photo right before Meek went out and rang the bell.

Everything worked out for everyone ... the 76ers won the game -- so we're guessing Villanova will be rescheduled.