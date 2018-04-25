Oscar De La Hoya Confirms GGG vs. Canelo In Sept. 'Canelo's Gonna Wail On Him'

Oscar De La Hoya Confirms GGG vs. Canelo In September

EXCLUSIVE

We already told you Gennady Golovkin's camp was targeting a rematch with Canelo Alvarez for September ... and now Oscar De La Hoya has confirmed that's the plan.

The Golden Boy touched down in NYC where we asked all about his #1 fighter and the alleged tainted Mexican beef that led to a positive PED test, ruining plans for a May 5 rematch with GGG.

"Canelo is getting really the short end of the stick here because obviously he's a popular fighter and a lot of people are gonna hate on him," Oscar says.

"But he's been one of the cleanest fighters I've known. He's passed numerous of tests, and you know ... it was very unfortunate."

Oscar is adamant Canelo is NOT a cheater ... and says there's proof Mexican beef has screwed all sorts of pro athletes in the past.

We also asked Oscar how he felt about GGG's new Jordan Brand ad that mocked Canelo's meat excuse ... and clearly, De La Hoya wasn't laughing!

"To me it's bulls**t," Oscar said ... "Once they fight in September, I'll tell you one thing -- Canelo's gonna freaking wail on him."