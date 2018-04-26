DJ Khaled Says He's Ready to Collaborate with Meek Mill Whenever

DJ Khaled I'm Ready to Collab with Meek Mill ... Tell Me the Date & Time!

EXCLUSIVE

DJ Khaled says he's ready to hop in the studio with Meek Mill whenever he's ready -- 'cause Meek's family ... and Khaled couldn't be happier that he's finally out.

We got Khaled Wednesday night at Matsuhisa in Bev Hills and asked if any new music could be coming down the pipeline between himself and Meek, now that the dude's been released from prison on bail. According to Khaled, it's not a matter of if ... but when.

There's no denying it -- Khaled clearly has love for Meek, who he praises for successfully being able to come back from a 5-month "vacation" ... as he calls it.

Oh, and he also has a lot of goodies to show off, too. Gold-laced champagne bottles, his epic Maybach ... it's like a mini version of "Cribs" here, folks.