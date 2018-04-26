'The Bachelorette' Star Becca Kufrin's Already On a Hometown Date

"The Bachelorette" star Becca Kufrin let a big cat out of the bag Tuesday afternoon when she was spotted shooting for the show in the hometown of one of her hopeful suitors.
This is where we tell ya ... SPOILER ALERT, SPOILER ALERT!!!!
Yes, you've seen the pic, but if you don't wanna know the lucky guy's name, look away now.
We'll say this ... Becca looked real cozy strolling through the streets of Manteca, CA with him.
His name is Garrett Yrigoyen, and if he's made it all the way to a hometown date, she's gotta be into him. The show always tags along when the 'Bachelorette' goes to her 4 finalists' hometowns.
We're told cameras were following as the couple strolled through downtown and hit up the history museum and even met the mayor -- so, it wasn't much of a secret around town. There was even a welcome sign for them hanging at the local Transit Center.
The show won't air 'til later this year, and ABC hasn't officially announced all the contestants, yet, so ... clearly, Garrett is one to watch.