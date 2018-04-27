Dennis Quaid Divorce Final Massive Spousal Support Settlement

Dennis Quaid Divorce Final with Massive Spousal Support Settlement

EXCLUSIVE

Dennis and Kimberly Quaid are officially divorced, and their prized assets will be split jointly -- their twins.

Under the terms of the divorce, although they will share joint custody of their 10-year-old twins, she gets the lion's share of physical custody -- 75%.

Dennis will pay $13,750 a month in child support, but the amount goes up if he makes more than $1.3 mil in a single year.

As for spousal support, she's getting a lump sum -- a whopping $2 million. She gets another million bucks to make their property settlement agreement even steven.

As for who gets the pots and pans ... she keeps her 2014 Mercedes, he gets the 2007 Landrover, the 2012 Mercedes and the 2013 Honda. He gets their pad in Austin, and they're splitting the proceeds from the sale of their family home.

Kimberly filed for divorce back in 2016 -- in fact it was the second time she filed. She withdrew her first divorce petition back in 2012.

The former couple famously sued Cedars-Sinai Medical Center over a bungled procedure that almost killed their twins shortly after their were born. They were given a massive overdose of Heparin. The Quaid's settled with Cedars.