Kenny Smith In 'Courting Stages' for NY Knicks Job

Kenny Smith In 'Courting Stages' for NY Knicks Job

EXCLUSIVE

Kenny Smith says he's in the "courting stages" for the NY Knicks head coaching job -- and says he believes he's battling 7 other candidates.

Smith met with the Knicks last week and tells TMZ Sports it "went well" -- but he knows he's not the only fish in the sea.

"We're in the courting stages. I know they're courting other people as well."

Smith's competition is reportedly steep -- big names like Mark Jackson, Jerry Stackhouse, David Fizdale and ex-ATL Hawks coach Mike Woodson.

Smith makes his case to TMZ Sports ... saying he's got the experience and winning record the Knicks desperately need.

But, is he ready to leave his "Inside the NBA" job? Not without a parting shot at Shaq and Charles Barkley ...