Tom Brady On Kneeling: 'Respect Everyone's Opinions'

Tom Brady On NFL Kneeling: 'Respect Everyone's Opinions'

Tom Brady just did a live Q&A with Jim Gray at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills ... and talked about everything from his NFL future to kneeling during the national anthem.

We're working on finding video of the entire session, but Milken Institute Asia fellow Curtis Chin tweeted out some of the highlights.

On losing the Super Bowl: "Last year sucked."

When asked, "Are you happy?" Brady responded: "I have my moments."

Which Super Bowl ring is your favorite? "The next one."

Feelings on players who kneel during the national anthem: "You have to have respect for everyone’s opinions. Sports for me has been the most unifying part of my life. Never forget that."

Story developing ...