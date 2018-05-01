Deshaun Watson Bros Out with Aaron Judge ... at Astros Game

Deshaun Watson Bros Out with Aaron Judge at Astros Game

Breaking News

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had a great day at Minute Maid Park ... rubbing elbows with some huge stars -- from Aaron Judge to CC Sabathia ... even Reggie Jackson!

Deshaun was a special VIP guest of the Houston Astros before they took on the New York Yankees -- and FOX 26's Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) was right there on the field as Watson came face-to-face with the MLB greats.

By the way, Watson is no small dude -- he's 6'2", 215 pounds and looks TINY next to 6'7", 285-pound Judge!

Watson got his own custom jersey and even got to hang with the team during batting practice.

The good news for Texans fans ... Watson was walking around without a hitch in his step following that ACL tear in his left knee back in November.