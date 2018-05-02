Blac Chyna is Not Pregnant, At Least Not Yet

Blac Chyna Not Pregnant! ... At Least Not Yet

Pump the baby brakes on Blac Chyna -- 'cause she's definitely not pregnant right now, although that could change ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to Chyna tell us she is NOT currently pregnant with her boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay's kid, despite reports to the contrary. However, we're also told that she DOES want more kids in the future ... and isn't ruling anything out with YBN.

Chyna already has two kids of her own -- one with Tyga, and another with Rob Kardashian. If she got knocked up again ... it'd be baby number 3 for her.

Sounds like it's possible. Fact is, we're told Chyna is in love with the 18-year-old rapper, and IF she were to become pregnant anytime soon ... he's obviously first in the running as the baby daddy. As we've reported ... the couple's been seeing each other since at least February.

Nonetheless, when it comes to any active buns in the oven ... there just aren't any.