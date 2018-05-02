Julius Erving Says Trump's Comments Hurt More Than Kanye's

Julius Erving Trump's Comments Hurt More Than Kanye's

Julius Erving says he's not hurt by Kanye West's comments about slavery being a choice -- he's more hurt by comments that have come out of Donald Trump's White House.

We spotted the NBA Hall of Famer at Ronald Reagan airport in Virginia on Wednesday -- and with such an extensive background in civil rights activism, we had to ask about the Kanye West interview on "TMZ Live."

"He's entitled to his opinion," Erving said.

As for the impact of Kanye's statements on slavery, Erving explained -- "It doesn't hurt me personally because he's only one individual."

"It hurts more to hear things that are coming out of the White House."

Erving says Kanye's interview has stirred up a lot of emotions in the civil rights community -- and he plans on talking about it all a lot more.