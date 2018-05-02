Comedian Ty Barnett Tells Kanye West to Shut the F*** Up Over Slavery

Ty Barnett Slavery was a Choice, Ye? F*** You, And Shut the F*** Up!!!

"Last Comic Standing" star Ty Barnett is HOT over Kanye West saying 400 years of slavery was a choice black people made -- and says Chicago should be done with the rapper.

Ty, who's from Chicago, was in Hollywood Tuesday when he tore Kanye a new one, and not just for the slavery comment. He's also pissed Ye had the nerve to bash former President Obama for not doing anything to help their hometown.

My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

While Kanye's tried to clarify some of the controversial comments he made on "TMZ Live" ... Ty's not having it, and says Mr. West needs to shut up and let a different Chi-Town rapper take the lead.

Of course, Ty used a few more effs when he said it.