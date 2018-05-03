Zak Bagans $28k For a Naked Donald Trump? Here's Why It's Worth It ...

Zak Bagans Explains Why He Paid $28k for Naked Donald Trump Statue

EXCLUSIVE

If you're thinking no one would pay $28k to see Donald Trump naked, think again because Zak Bagans did -- but wants to make it clear he's just in it for the history of it ... and maybe some dough.

The "Ghost Adventures" star and Haunted Museum owner outbid everyone for "The Emperor Has No Balls" statue ... better known as "the naked Donald Trump statue" Wednesday at Julien's Auctions.

The statue was made by West Coast anarchist collective INDECLINE and Zak says he was drawn to its mysteriousness. Five naked Donald Trumps popped up around the U.S. last year and at the time no one knew where they came from. The one Zak bought is the only one that wasn't ruined or confiscated.

It was estimated to fetch $20k at auction, but Zak was willing to pay $8k more than that. He's clearly betting the value will only go up, and someone will overpay him down the line.

Until then, the statue will be displayed at Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum in Las Vegas.