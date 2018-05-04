Donald Trump Appointing Bill Belichick ... to Fitness Council

His relationship with Tom Brady might be over, but Donald Trump's still cool with Bill Belichick -- with POTUS appointing the Patriots coach to his new Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

Trump will be appointing a handful of his pals to the council including Herschel Walker, golfer Natalie Gulbis, beach volleyball star Misty May-Treanor and Mariano Rivera ... according to Axios.

Remember, Belichick has been friends with Trump for years and famously wrote him a letter back in 2016 congratulating him on a "tremendous campaign."

Gulbis and Walker have both appeared on "Celebrity Apprentice" with Trump.

The point of the council is to help find ways to motivate kids to be more active.