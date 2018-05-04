Dallas Cowboys Threatened Over NFL Draft, SWAT Team Raids Home

Dallas Cowboys Threats Made over NFL Draft SWAT Team Raids Home

EXCLUSIVE

A SWAT team in Florida raided the home of a former college football player -- after cops say he threatened several Dallas Cowboys members after not getting selected in the NFL Draft.

The Melbourne Police Dept. has confirmed the SWAT team was dispatched to the home of 26-year-old Keyon Reed -- who played linebacker for the University of Tennessee Chattanooga until 2012.

Cops were told Reed "had called members of the Dallas Cowboys and was telling them they needed to sign him. They stated he was making threats to harm people if the Cowboys did not sign him."

When cops arrived to Reed's home, Reed allegedly fessed up to making the threats -- including telling Cowboys employees he was going to "f*** their wife."

Reed explained he was "frustrated they wouldn't 'show him the real money' and sign him to a contract."

Cops ultimately determined Reed was not an imminent threat and he was not arrested.

Reed had issues back in his playing days -- the 6'1", 228 pounder was arrested for assaulting a police officer before the 2013 season.